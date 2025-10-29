BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Print 2025-10-29

94 lawyers in KP join ILF

Recorder Report Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:20am

PESHAWAR: Ninety-four (94) lawyers from the Justice Lawyers Forum announced joining PTI-affiliated lawyers’ wing, Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), in a ceremony held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly joined members and said: “Our struggle is for a real freedom and the supremacy of law and the legal fraternity has a central role to play in this movement.”

The chief minister said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment had rendered the judiciary ineffective. He reiterated his government’s resolve to uphold justice and institutional integrity.

He announced that grants worth Rs420 million for bar associations across the province had been approved and would be released in the coming days.

Afridi said the government would not allow the constitution and law to become a “spider’s web in which the weak are trapped while the powerful go free.”

He stressed that all citizens are equal before law and that even the powerful would be brought to justice.

The chief minister also criticised the authorities for allegedly disregarding court orders permitting his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that “sitting on the road is not my weakness but a reflection of the judiciary’s helplessness in implementing its own orders.”

“If judges are being held hostage, they should tell the nation so that steps can be taken for their freedom,” he added.

