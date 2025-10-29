BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Old projects: No funds under pretext of repair: Aleem

Recorder Report Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has said that no funds will be released under the pretext of repair or maintenance of old projects, which lacked visibility.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Federal Minister directed that from November onwards, no funds would be released under the pretext of repair or maintenance of old projects.

The minister expressed concern over certain projects that lacked visibility and tangible progress. He stated that only new and duly approved schemes would be taken up henceforth, and all such projects would be approved collectively by the National Highway Authority (NHA) Board rather than by any official in his/her individual capacity.

Aleem directed the NHA to bring major changes in its existing policy framework to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in all development projects.

Aleem categorically said that no financial irregularities or dishonest practices would be tolerated in the NHA.

