AJK PM’s post” PPP yet to finalise its candidate’s name

NNI Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:22am

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has not yet finalised the name of its candidate for prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) despite the deadline passing for submitting a no-confidence motion.

The delay has prolonged political uncertainty as consultations continue between the coalition partners.

Sources said the PPP had given the incumbent Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq until 2 pm to resign, but he refused, declaring, “Those who have the numbers should bring a no-confidence motion.” He added that he “came alone but now has friends” and will continue to work “as long as he has the authority.”

According to the rules of the AJK Assembly, a no-confidence motion must name an alternative candidate for prime minister at the time of submission — a factor delaying the move.

The PPP leadership is still consulting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to address their reservations. An important PPP member who had reached Muzaffarabad was called back to Islamabad for further consultation.

The party leadership has decided to reconsider PML-N’s concerns before moving forward. Despite the delay, PPP sources claimed they have the support of 36 members in the Azad Kashmir Assembly — more than the required number for a successful vote.

The PPP is expected to announce its prime minister candidate today, with Chaudhry Yasin, Sardar Yaqoob, and Latif Akbar among the frontrunners. After consultations with the PML-N, these names were reviewed again.

PPP sources emphasised there is “no hurry” and that the PML-N’s decision not to join the government is “its democratic right.” The party insists it will move ahead “with consensus and stability.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has entered the fray, deciding to file references against its defected members who joined other parties or plan to support the no-confidence motion.

PTI Azad Kashmir President Abdul Qayyum Niazi held consultations with Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and has summoned the party’s legal team. According to sources, a reference will be filed under Section 30 of the Elections Act 2020, which allows disqualification of members who switch parties.

PTI had earlier sent a reference to the speaker against four members, including Akmal Sargala, Rafiq Nayyar, and Ali Shan Soni. Now, 12 members of the PTI forward bloc, who have joined the PPP, could face disqualification if they vote in the no-confidence motion.

