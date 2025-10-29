BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
2025-10-29

Sanitation charges through KE: Nasir Shah rejects proposal

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a high-level meeting of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to review the cleanliness situation in Karachi.

The minister issued strict instructions to improve sanitation conditions across the megacity and other districts of Sindh.

During the meeting, Tariq Ali Nizamani, the Managing Director of SSWMB, briefed the minister on the ongoing cleanliness operations. Representatives from private companies and relevant government officers also attended the meeting.

To address the challenges faced by SSWMB, the minister conducted telephonic discussions with the Additional Inspector General of Karachi, the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, the Director General of SBCA, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, and other concerned officials. He directed them to ensure the immediate resolution of the issues.

Nasir Shah rejected the proposal to collect sanitation fees through K-Electric (KE) bills. He stated that the public is already burdened by high electricity tariffs and cannot afford any additional costs. He instructed private contractors to ensure that resources and sanitary workers are deployed strictly in line with their contractual obligations. He warned that failure to comply with these instructions may lead to the termination of their contracts.

The minister instructed the Managing Director (SSWMB) and relevant officers to establish a coordinated communication system with all stakeholders in Karachi, including the Cantonment Boards, DHA, towns, and Union Councils, to ensure ongoing collaboration.

Additionally, he directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) not to approve building plans for high-rises or large residential projects that do not include waste storage facilities. All future housing projects must incorporate garbage storage provisions and promote green energy initiatives.

“Our priority is to ensure that citizens have access to a pollution-free environment. We need to develop a sustainable sanitation system that emphasises recycling and eco-friendly practices.”

He assured that the legitimate concerns of private companies would be addressed, but he stressed that performance needs to improve. He warned that any official or employee found demanding illegal payments from private companies would face strict disciplinary action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

