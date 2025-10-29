BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Smuggling of Rs114m drugs into Pakistan foiled at JIAP

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi successfully foiled two attempts of smuggling drugs into Pakistan worth Rs114 million through International Mail Office, Karachi.

According to the FBR, in the first case, 1.69kg Marijuana worth Rs52 million was detected. The parcel contained declared description as ‘Amulets’ and it arrived from Thailand.

Whereas, in the second case, 1,945 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills worth Rs62 million were detected from a parcel of ‘Vacuum Cleaner’ which arrived from Belgium.

The surge in global e-commerce has significantly increased the volume of goods crossing borders. With that growth comes heightened risk, as criminal networks and individuals increasingly attempt to exploit mail system for drug trafficking.

