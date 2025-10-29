BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-29

FBR tells taxpayers: Avoid easily predictable passwords

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has strongly advised taxpayers to avoid setting passwords that are easy to predict, such as those containing their name or date of birth.

In a clarification issued on Tuesday, the FBR stated that all critical servers and data storage facilities of the FBR are equipped with advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions and multi-factor authentication mechanisms.

The FBR further cautioned that despite all the above-mentioned security features and mechanisms in place, taxpayers are strongly advised, in their own interest, to avoid setting passwords that are easy to predict, such as those containing their name or date of birth. They are also advised to use multiple combinations of alphanumeric and special key combination of passwords, avoid setting the same password across multiple platforms, and to keep their passwords secure as no security system can detect the theft of a password or misuse of a stolen passwords.

It has been observed that in multiple print and electronic media outlets, a misleading news is circulating regarding the alleged vulnerability of FBR’s IT system, wrongly claiming that the entire system has collapsed and is under the complete control of cybercriminals. FBR categorically denies such reports and the incorrect interpretation of the order issued by the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

To set the record straight and to inform the general public, it is clarified that in the cited case, the password of the complainant was in the custody of the taxpayer, and the misuse of that password occurred due to a security lapse on the part of the taxpayer, not the IT system of FBR. The password was misused while in the possession of the taxpayer, and not obtained from the FBR database. It is also pertinent to mention that the discrepancy was first detected by FBR’s own Intelligence and Investigation Wing due to the irregular filing pattern of the taxpayer.

It is further clarified that a comprehensive overhaul of the security processes of the IT system was carried out in December 2024. The IT infrastructure of FBR operates under state-of-the-art Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) systems. All critical servers and data storage facilities are equipped with advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions and multi-factor authentication mechanisms. In addition, highly advanced logging mechanisms have been deployed, which make it impossible to access the system through any backchannel or make any changes to the core data of FBR without the generation of log in the system.

In this regard, a complete third-party security audit of FBR’s IT system was conducted between January and February 2025, and all critical vulnerabilities have already been patched. A key workflow modification was introduced in May 2025, which generated a QR code-based authentication that was temporarily discontinued following requests received from tax bar associations, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR taxpayers SIEM cybercriminals

Comments

200 characters

FBR tells taxpayers: Avoid easily predictable passwords

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

QTA for Q1FY26: FPCCI rejects proposed positive adjustment

Plan to increase Indonesia’s palm oil quota under study

Read more stories