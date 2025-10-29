BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
‘Sindh Job Portal’ launched

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, at the launch of the Sindh Job Portal (SJP), stated that in line with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s slogan, “Benazir Aaie hae - Rozgar laie hae,” (Benazir has come – she has brought employment), the provincial government has expanded testing options to make recruitment more transparent, accessible, and technology-driven.

“If a candidate fails, they can retake the test multiple times,” he said, adding that the first attempt will be fully funded by the Sindh government.

The Chief Minister noted that around 326,000 candidates have passed the test so far, and from now on, tests will be held every month. “Results will be available immediately after the test,” he added.

Murad Shah explained that all documents - including matriculation certificates, CNICs, and domicile - will be uploaded to the IB portal, forming a comprehensive database of qualified candidates. “Once a candidate passes the test, they can apply for available government jobs,” he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the portal connects the Sindh government with youth seeking employment. “We have linked both together through this platform,” he said.

Each government department will upload vacancy requirements on the portal, updating dynamically as new positions open. “For example, if the Education Department decides today that it needs 100 junior clerks across Sindh, the Finance Department will immediately review funding availability,” Murad Shah explained.

