CPEC entering a new phase of high-quality uplift: Chinese CG

KARACHI: Through the joint efforts of Pakistan and China, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is entering a new stage of high-quality development, marking a renewed phase of cooperation centred on sustainability, innovation, and shared prosperity.

China has vowed to continue implementing the important consensus reached by the leadership of both nations — providing development opportunities, sharing dividends, and injecting fresh momentum into Pakistan’s economic growth.

The Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, reaffirmed these commitments, while addressing a seminar titled “Economic Diplomacy in a Changing World Order: Insights from China’s Success,” jointly organised by the Chinese Consulate Karachi and the Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF).

Yang said that China’s long-standing partnership with Pakistan continues to drive regional prosperity and connectivity, adding that both countries are “drawing a brand-new blueprint for sustained development, contributing to regional and even global peace and stability.”

The Consul General underlined that Chinese leadership attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan and has repeatedly proposed to assist Pakistan in consolidating its positive economic momentum and strengthening its internal growth capacity.

Professor Yao Weiqun, speaking via video link from Beijing, highlighted China’s 55-year plan, underscoring its focus on high-quality development, scientific innovation, and mutually beneficial cooperation with partner countries, including Pakistan. He said China’s long-term planning approach continues to serve as a foundation for sustainable economic and social progress across regions.

Speaking at the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, held in Beijing last week, Professor Yao had said the meeting compiled the committee’s 55-year plan for economic and social development.

Professor Yao emphasised that the five-year plans serve as a vital guarantee for the sustainable implementation of the national development strategy — uniting sectors of society to strengthen confidence, align direction, and achieve shared goals over successive generations.

He added that China aims to build a modernized industrial system, reinforce the real economy, and achieve greater self-reliance in science and technology. The country also seeks to foster a robust domestic market, establish a new pattern of development, and accelerate the creation of a high-standard socialist market economy.

Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Irfan Soomro, highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to self-reliance, reform, and innovation, while reaffirming the country’s enduring friendship with China.

He said Pakistan remains proud of China’s steadfast support during floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and conflicts. “But today,” he emphasized, “Pakistan must stand tall by its own strength — through reform, resilience, and renewed purpose.”

Soomro underscored that economic development must become Pakistan’s top priority, calling for a shift “where trade replaces aid, and markets replace emissions.” He stressed that Pakistan must innovate rather than imitate, investing in research, industrial modernization, and education aligned with enterprise.

“Pakistan will not rise by seeking permission from the world, but by finding purpose within itself,” he said, adding that the nation’s destiny is to lead, not to follow.

In his welcome address, Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founder President of the Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF), said that diplomacy today must move beyond traditional political engagement to focus on economic partnerships, investment facilitation, trade, and technology cooperation. He emphasized that Pakistan’s prosperity depends on its ability to align diplomacy with economic priorities.

Other notable speakers at the seminar included Dr. Junaid Ahmed, Dr Huma Baqai, and Zubair Motiwala.

The event brought together diplomats, economists, and policy experts, who discussed China’s model of economic diplomacy and its lessons for developing economies navigating the evolving global order.

