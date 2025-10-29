School bus-truck collision: CM orders ‘best medical treatment’ of injured students

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep concern over injury of several students in a road accident due to collision between a school bus and a truck near Sheikhupura.

She directed the authorities concerned to ensure best medical treatment facilities and care for all the injured students, and sought a detailed report of the tragic incident from District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura.

