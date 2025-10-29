Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind: CM directs steps for facilitating pilgrims

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s special directions, Lahore Highway Division expedited patchwork and maintenance of all major roads in Raiwind and surrounding areas leading to Raiwind “Tgablighi Markaz” in order to facilitate participants to attend Annual Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind.

Authorities concerned briefed chief minister Punjab that 13 projects worth Rs 5.68 billion covering 70 kilometres of roads have been successfully completed, whereas Punjab government has earned savings of Rs 600 million through transparent tendering. They said that four key connecting roads in Raiwind have been fully repaired, potholes have been filled, shoulder roads have been repaired and road markings have been renewed, giving the entire area a revitalized and illuminated look ahead of Annual Tablighi Ijtima.

They added that on Sundar-Raiwind Road till Ijtema Chowk, patchwork, shoulder dressing and lane marking have been completed. Similarly, Mian Ji Abdullah Road and 2-kilometre Sundar to Markaz Road have undergone full rehabilitation and patch work. 11-kilometre stretch from Pajian Bypass to Bachoki Phatak has also been repaired with newly built shoulder roads. A 2.5-kilometre section of Railway Road has also been reconstructed to provide smooth travel facilities to the participants to attend Tablighi Ijtima.

