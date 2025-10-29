BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Oct 29, 2025

PCMA delegation visits LCCI: ‘Chemical industry is the backbone of industrial structure’

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

LAHORE: A delegation from the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has said that the chemical industry is the backbone of the country’s industrial structure, as it is the main source of providing raw materials. Countries that have focused on local production of naphtha crackers and chemicals are now among the world’s top ten exporting economies. Developing this sector in Pakistan is crucial for industrial self-reliance, increasing exports, and reducing the import bill. The government should give special priority to the chemical industry and modernize it.

These views were expressed by PCMA Chairman Haroon Ali Khan and other officials during their visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol delivered the welcome address, while Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Khurram Lodhi, and Executive Committee member Rana Nisar, Moazzam Rasheed, Naeem Hanif, Anas Mahmood, Muhammad Ahmed, and others were also present.

Haroon Ali Khan said that manufacturers are simultaneously monitored by multiple departments including EOBI, Civil Defense, PESSI, Dengue teams, Environment, and Labour, which creates hurdles for doing business. He demanded that the number of regulatory bodies be reduced and the system be streamlined and simplified. As smog increases, government pressure on the manufacturing sector also intensifies. He said that installing a naphtha cracker has been PCMA’s longstanding demand and work on it should start immediately. The importance of the chemical industry in Pakistan has still not been fully recognized, whereas around the world this sector is a major driver of economic growth.

LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol said that to improve ease of doing business, all relevant government departments should be brought under a one-window operation so that industrialists can access all facilities in one place. He emphasized that the business community must be consulted on key matters such as power tariff and policy-making. He said that the business community should move forward in a united manner to make its voice stronger and ensure its rightful demands are accepted. He assured that LCCI will fully support the chemical sector in resolving its issues and promoting its growth, as this industry plays a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s industrial base and stabilizing exports.

