Amazon to cut about 14,000 corporate jobs in AI push

BENGALURU: Amazon said on Tuesday it will reduce its global corporate workforce by about 14,000 people, with more cuts expected next year, in a major shakeup driven in part by adoption of artificial intelligence at the tech giant.

The online retailer began laying off employees across multiple divisions as part of a plan, first reported on Monday by Reuters, to cut as many as 30,000 employees. Amazon is working to compensate for over-hiring during the peak demand of the pandemic and limit costs. The layoffs offer an early look at the broad effects that AI could have on workforces.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy flagged the possibility of such losses in June, saying increased use of AI tools and agents would lead to more corporate job cuts, particularly through automating routine tasks.