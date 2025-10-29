BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Opinion Print 2025-10-29

‘Seven brand-new, beautiful planes’

Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

US President Donald Trump has again brought under discussion India’s humiliation that it suffered during a four-day conflict with Pakistan in May this year. Adding insult to the injury, Trump has now used the adjective ‘beautiful’ to describe India’s embarrassment, saying that ‘seven brand-new, beautiful planes’ were shot down during the India-Pakistan war.

Addressing a dinner with business leader during his trip to Japan, Trump has reportedly said: “If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it. Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down”.

In my view, President Trump is spot on insofar as India’s war losses are concerned. India did lose as many as seven of its warplanes, including at least four 4.5 Generation jets. Little does perhaps the Modi government know that its Operation Sindoor has led to shooting up Pakistan’s as well as its military’s profile in the world.

The main reason behind Pakistan’s sudden image boost is the downing of Indian Air Force’s seven ‘brand-new, beautiful’ warplanes by Pakistan Air Force. Ironically, however, India is said to be mulling launching its “Operation Sindoor 2.0” against Pakistan anytime soon. Needless to say, those who cannot learn from the mistakes of the past are destined to repeat them.

Qasim Warraich (Gujjar Khan, Punjab)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

