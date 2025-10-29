Republic Day of Turkiye: Top Reasons To Invest In Türkiye
Ranking of Economies by GDP at PPP
The Turkish economy posted record growth and climbed from 18th place to 12th globally from 2003 to 2024.
Average Annual GDP Growth (%, 2002-2024)
Türkiye has outpaced its peer economies, and the growth momentum is set to continue in the coming years.
Gross Public Debt Stock as % of GDP
Adhering to prudent fiscal discipline, Türkiye drastically diminished the public debt stock from above 70 percent in 2002 down to around 23 percent in 2024.
Budget Balance as % of GDP
The positive effect of the fiscal discipline has been reflected as a noticeably diminished deficit in Türkiye’s budget balance during the past 22 years.
GDP at Current Prices (USD billion)
Over the past 22 years, Türkiye has put in a noteworthy performance by increasing the size of its overall economy from USD 238 billion in 2002 to USD 1,358 billion in 2024.
