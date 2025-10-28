Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza situation; Islamabad invited to key ministerial meeting in Türkiye

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday received a telephone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the evolving situation in Gaza and explore next steps for achieving lasting peace in Palestine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders exchanged views on ongoing diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Fidan invited Dar to Türkiye for the forthcoming meeting of eight foreign ministers of partner countries who had earlier engaged on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on the Gaza issue.

The meeting, scheduled to be held next week, will review progress in the joint diplomatic process aimed at securing a sustainable ceasefire and supporting regional peace efforts.