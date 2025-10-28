BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Markets

Raw sugar steadies after hitting near five-year low on growing supplies

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 04:50pm

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange steadied on Tuesday after hitting their lowest level in nearly five years in the prior session, while coffee and cocoa continued to head lower.

SUGAR

Raw sugar edged up 0.3% to 14.49 cents per lb at 1115 GMT, having hit its lowest since December 2020 at 14.34 on Monday.

Sugar broker and consultant Mike Mcdougall said recent consensus on Brazil sugar output amongst six different brokers, traders and analysts was for 42.28 million tons in 2026/27 versus 40.52 million in 2025/26.

This, coupled with looming corn ethanol production and no serious weather issues is weighing on sugar, he said.

Broker ADM Investor Services noted that no significant production threats have emerged this year for sugar while long term demand expectations have been trimmed back thanks to the success of weight-loss drugs.

In news, European crop monitoring service MARS increased its sugar beet yield outlook to 76.3 t/ha for the current season, from 74.8 t/ha projected last month.

White sugar was little changed at $422.30 a metric ton, having hit its lowest since July 2021 at $415.20 on Monday.

COFFEE

Arabica coffee fell 1.3% to $3.8525 per lb, having settled down 3.2% on Monday.

Dealers said there was more downside risk in coffee if Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump strike a trade deal that removes or lowers the 50% U.S. tariff on imports from Brazil.

They also noted much needed rains have returned to top coffee grower Brazil.

Limiting losses however, consumption data remains mixed, they said, while tensions are escalating between the U.S. and No. 3 coffee producer Colombia.

Robusta coffee fell 0.5% to $4,430 a ton, after closing down 2.3% on Monday.

COCOA

London cocoa fell 1.2% to 4,343 pounds per ton, having settled down 3.6% on Monday.

Dealers cited hedging pressure from origin countries and reports that the trade deal inked at the weekend between the U.S. and Malaysia includes 0% tariffs for cocoa and processed cocoa products.

They also noted the Ivory Coast presidential elections have concluded with no major unrest, and cocoa arrivals at Ivorian ports are improving. They were reported this week down 24.9% from last year’s levels, versus last week’s 31% fall.

New York cocoa fell 0.9% to $6,124 a ton, after closing down 2.2% on Monday.

