BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.75%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
DGKC 234.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 53.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.49%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
GCIL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.8%)
HUBC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.26%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.07%)
NBP 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.01%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PTC 36.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.7%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.98%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
BR100 16,699 Decreased By -320.3 (-1.88%)
BR30 52,845 Decreased By -1325.8 (-2.45%)
KSE100 159,911 Decreased By -2252.4 (-1.39%)
KSE30 48,788 Decreased By -630.2 (-1.28%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil hits five-week low on weaker rivals

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 03:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday to its lowest closing in nearly 12 weeks, tracking weakness in rival Dalian and Chicago edible oils, while a stronger ringgit also added pressure.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 58 ringgit, or 1.33%, to 4,315 ringgit ($1,021.54) a metric ton at closing.

“Continuation of weakness in Dalian palm olein and ringgit strength has kept crude palm oil prices in negative territory,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Indonesia’s palm oil output could rise to around 56 million metric tons, higher than previous projections, with production supported by favourable weather and strong prices, Indonesia’s palm oil association GAPKI said on Tuesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was down 0.53%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.67%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.37%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.24% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices fell 2% on Tuesday, marking their third day of declines, as investors assessed the effect of U.S. sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies along with a potential OPEC+ plan to raise output.

A weaker crude oil made palm oil a less attractive feedstock for biodiesel.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports Palm oil exports palm oil prices Malaysian palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil hits five-week low on weaker rivals

PSX sees choppy trading, KSE-100 sheds over 2,000 points amid profit-taking

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to launch new Economic Cooperation Framework

Rupee slips back below 281 against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Trump praises Japan’s ‘great’ female leader in talks on trade, critical minerals

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories