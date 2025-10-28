BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.75%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
DGKC 234.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 53.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.49%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
GCIL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.8%)
HUBC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.26%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.07%)
NBP 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.01%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PTC 36.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.7%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.98%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
BR100 16,699 Decreased By -320.3 (-1.88%)
BR30 52,845 Decreased By -1325.8 (-2.45%)
KSE100 159,911 Decreased By -2252.4 (-1.39%)
KSE30 48,788 Decreased By -630.2 (-1.28%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank Makramah Limited posts nine-month Profit Before Tax of Rs 1.75 billion

  • During nine months under review, Bank’s total income increased by PKR 2.18 billion
Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2025 04:02pm

Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has continued its remarkable turnaround by posting a profit before tax of PKR 1.75 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a loss of PKR 5.05 billion in the same period last year.

This represents an extraordinary turnaround of PKR 6.80 billion, and a consistent trajectory, after posting a profit before tax of PKR 1.44 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2025 (marking the Bank’s first positive bottom line in almost a decade).

The profit after tax for the nine-month period stood at PKR 0.861 billion against a loss after tax of PKR 3.18 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a fundamental improvement in financial performance driven by strong income growth and unprecedented recoveries from non-performing loans.

During the nine months under review, the Bank’s total income increased by PKR 2.18 billion with non fund income increasing by 8% to PKR 2.95 billion. This turnaround was primarily the result of judicious investments, disciplined cost of deposit management, and an increase in capital gains. Deposits closed at PKR 165.58 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of PKR 3.11 billion or 1.92 percent compared to the same period last year.

On an average basis, the deposit portfolio grew by PKR 11.51 billion or 7.28 percent, underscoring the Bank’s strategic emphasis on stable funding and balance sheet growth. Amidst intense market competition, BML maintained its focus on improving the CASA mix and retaining non-remunerative accounts. Consequently, the CASA ratio improved to 94.58 percent from 89.59 percent in September 2024, resulting in a robust average cost of deposits of 7.20 percent for the period.

The Bank continued to demonstrate prudent cost discipline, restricting the increase in operating expenses to only 7.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Total non-mark-up expenses stood at PKR 6.39 billion, against PKR 5.96 billion in the corresponding period, reflecting effective cost management and efficiency in operations.

Continuing its strong performance over the past three years, the Bank achieved record recoveries from non-performing loans, posting a net provision reversal of PKR 5.99 billion in 2025 compared to PKR 0.97 billion in the same period last year. As a result, the stock of non-performing loans declined from PKR 34.19 billion in December 2024 to PKR 28.88 billion in September 2025, representing one of the highest recoveries in the industry. Accordingly, the gross NPL ratio reduced to 63.57 percent from 69.95 percent at the end of 2024, while the coverage ratio remained strong at 95.49 percent compared to 96.59 percent in December 2024.

BML is now on the verge of achieving full capital compliance, supported by the unwavering commitment of its sponsor shareholders. Their support has been instrumental in this transformation, including the proposed amalgamation of the Sponsor’s company “Global Haly,” valued at over PKR 26 billion, into the Bank, along with the advance against share capital injection of PKR 5 billion (to be converted into equity shares) ensuring MCR compliance.

The sale of Cullinan Tower, finalized at PKR 12 billion with PKR 1 billion already received as sale consideration, will further strengthen the Bank’s equity. In addition, the settlement of non-performing loans related to a large business group has reached its final stage, expected to unlock further capital and enhance the Bank’s balance sheet strength.

With continued focus on organic growth and operational discipline, Bank Makramah Limited is positioned to close the year with record results. The Bank’s resurgence reflects not only its financial turnaround but also the success of its strategic execution, prudent governance, and the steadfast commitment of its Sponsors, Board of Directors and the Management to building a resilient, efficient, and profitable institution for the future.

banking sector Pakistani bank Bank Makramah Limited

Comments

200 characters

Bank Makramah Limited posts nine-month Profit Before Tax of Rs 1.75 billion

PSX sees choppy trading, KSE-100 sheds over 2,000 points amid profit-taking

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to launch new Economic Cooperation Framework

Rupee slips back below 281 against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Trump praises Japan’s ‘great’ female leader in talks on trade, critical minerals

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories