BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 38.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.77%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
CPHL 87.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
DCL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
DGKC 235.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.26%)
FCCL 53.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.39%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.88%)
HUBC 210.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.89%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.61%)
KOSM 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.58%)
MLCF 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.37%)
NBP 204.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
PAEL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
POWER 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PPL 190.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.49%)
PREMA 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.27%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TREET 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.68%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
BR100 16,997 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 53,978 Decreased By -192.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 162,061 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 49,417 Decreased By -1.6 (-0%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

Ali Ahmed Published 28 Oct, 2025 12:29pm

Lucky Cement Limited, a Pakistani business conglomerate, has cautioned that competition in the country’s automobile sector is intensifying, driven by the entry of new Chinese brands and the government’s decision to liberalise the commercial import of used cars.

In its director’s report, released on Tuesday, the company noted that while the automobile market’s overall outlook is gradually turning positive, “at the same time competition is intensifying with the entry of new and additional Chinese brands in the market as well as the government’s decision to liberalise the commercial import of used cars“.

However, the company remains confident that with the introduction of its new models, “Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) is positioned to benefit by safeguarding profit margins and enhancing competitiveness in a recovering market”.

Meanwhile, the company’s smartphone segment also reflects a positive trajectory. Lucky said it sees significant growth potential in the low-cost smartphone market.

“In response, LMC has shifted its focus towards producing affordable smartphones, aiming to strengthen Samsung’s market position by aligning with the increasing demand for cost-effective mobile phones,” read the report.

Moreover, Lucky Cement’s joint venture company, National Resources (Pvt.) Limited (NRL), reported promising initial findings from its ongoing exploration activities in Balochistan, indicating potential for commercially viable mineral deposits.

“NRL, a joint venture entity with a 33.33% equity stake, successfully acquired three mining leases in Baluchistan on October 13, 2023. Two of the leases hold potential for copper-gold mineralisation, while the other presents prospects for lead-zinc.

“Mobilisation efforts at both sites are currently in progress, with early-stage exploration activities underway and initial findings appearing promising,” it said.

Separately, the Lucky Cement’s expansion project in Samawah, Iraq, involving the construction of a 0.65 million tons per annum cement grinding mill, is progressing rapidly. The project remains on track for completion by October 2025, it added.

smartphones auto sector Lucky Cement Lucky Motor Corporation Pakistan’s auto sector Chinese brands National Resources (Pvt.) Limited

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks in Istanbul end without resolution, Afghan media, Pakistan security source say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Oil edges down as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Read more stories