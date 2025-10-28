BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.85%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
CPHL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
DCL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.6%)
DGKC 235.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.24%)
FCCL 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
GCIL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
HUBC 210.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.58%)
MLCF 96.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.48%)
NBP 204.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.63%)
PAEL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
POWER 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PPL 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.62%)
PREMA 39.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
SNGP 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
SSGC 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TELE 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.44%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TREET 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
TRG 72.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.36%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
BR100 17,002 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.1%)
BR30 53,978 Decreased By -192.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 162,183 Increased By 19.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 49,454 Increased By 35.2 (0.07%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Novartis Q3 operating income up 6% on new drug sales

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 11:29am

FRANKFURT: Swiss drugmaker Novartis, on a deal-making spree this year, reported a gain in operating income of 6% as growth of its new drugs made up for stagnant revenue from established heart drug Entresto.

Third-quarter operating income, adjusted for special items, rose to $5.46 billion, it said on Tuesday, slightly above consensus numbers cited by analysts of $5.4 billion.

Novartis has made a push for acquisitions and licensing deals worth up to $30 billion this year, including a $12 billion deal for US biotech Avidity, to bolster its drug pipeline and offset a sales decline from established treatments losing patent protection.

The company, which has raised its expectations twice this year, confirmed its 2025 guidance with sales expected to grow by a “high single-digit” percentage and adjusted operating income to grow by a “low-teens” percentage.

Novartis

Comments

200 characters

Novartis Q3 operating income up 6% on new drug sales

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks in Istanbul end without resolution, Afghan media, Pakistan security source say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Oil edges down as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Read more stories