BML 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
BOP 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
CNERGY 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CPHL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
DCL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 236.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.21%)
FCCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.07%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 212.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.59%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.92%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
MLCF 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.9%)
NBP 206.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.36%)
PAEL 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
PPL 192.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.2%)
PREMA 39.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
PRL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PTC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2%)
SSGC 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
TELE 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TREET 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.3%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
BR100 16,996 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.13%)
BR30 54,013 Decreased By -157.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,178 Increased By 14.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 49,464 Increased By 45.2 (0.09%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Meta and TikTok to obey Australia under-16 social media ban

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2025 10:48am

SYDNEY: Tech giants Meta and TikTok said Tuesday they will obey Australia’s under-16 social media ban but warned the landmark laws could prove difficult to enforce.

Australia will from December 10 force social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to remove users under the age of 16.

There is keen interest in whether Australia’s sweeping restrictions can work, as regulators around the globe wrestle with the dangers of social media.

Both TikTok and Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – said the ban would be hard to police, but agreed they would abide by it.

“Put simply, TikTok will comply with the law and meet our legislative obligations,” the firm’s Australia policy lead Ella Woods-Joyce told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

On paper, the ban is one of the strictest in the world.

But with just over a month until it comes into effect, Australia is scrambling to fill in key questions around enforcement and firms’ obligations.

TikTok warned the “blunt” age ban could have a raft of unintended consequences.

“Experts believe a ban will push younger people into darker corners of the Internet where protections don’t exist,” said Woods-Joyce.

‘Vague’ and ‘rushed’

Meta policy director Mia Garlick said the firm was still solving “numerous challenges”.

It would work to remove hundreds of thousands of users under 16 by the December 10 deadline, she told the hearing.

But identifying and removing those accounts still posed “significant new engineering and age assurance challenges”, she said.

“The goal from our perspective, being compliance with the law, would be to remove those under 16.”

Officials have previously said social media companies will not be required to verify the ages of all users – but must take “reasonable steps” to detect and deactivate underage ones.

Companies found to be flouting the laws face fines of up to Aus$49.5 million (US$32 million).

Tech companies have been united in their criticisms of Australia’s ban, which has been described as “vague”, “problematic”, and “rushed”.

Video streaming site YouTube - which falls under the ban – said this month that Australia’s efforts were well intentioned but poorly thought through.

“The legislation will not only be extremely difficult to enforce, it also does not fulfil its promise of making kids safer online,” local spokeswoman Rachel Lord said.

Australia’s online watchdog recently suggested that messaging service WhatsApp, streaming platform Twitch and gaming site Roblox could also be covered by the ban.

TikTok Meta

Comments

200 characters

Meta and TikTok to obey Australia under-16 social media ban

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

PM forms traders-led panels

Oil dips as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

Read more stories