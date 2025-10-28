Black Day Kashmir: Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On the solemn occasion of Kashmir Black Day, we recall the dark events of 27 October 1947, when Indian troops landed in Srinagar to enforce India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last seventyeight years, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have suffered a systematic and relentless campaign of tyranny, oppression and subjugation at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The UN Security Council, in a series of landmark resolutions, had unequivocally affirmed that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir would be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

India has blatantly defied these binding resolutions, choosing instead to tighten its grip on the occupied territory through sheer force and repression. Pakistan, on its part, has always remained committed to the sanctity and centrality of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

We have consistently recognized as well as emphasized the critical role of the international community in securing a just and lasting solution to this long festering dispute in our region.

The human tragedy in IIOJK has even worsened in the last six years following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. The revocation of the special status of IIOJK, followed by the imposition of draconian laws, demographic changes triggered by the issuance of a barrage of domiciles to non-residents, and the imprisonment of the legitimate Kashmiri leadership have become the defining features of the Indian occupation. These measures are yet again a manifestation of India’s utter disregard of the UN Charter, the UN Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack, the Indian authorities launched another sweeping crackdown in IIOJK, subjecting thousands of Kashmiris to arbitrary detention and interrogation, while also carrying out demolition of homes of innocent residents in the occupied territory. These developments added to a long record of India’s human rights violations and atrocities in IIOJK that have been well documented by the UN bodies and international human rights organizations.

Yet, even in the face of such overwhelming adversity, the people of IIOJK have shown remarkable resilience, courage, dignity and perseverance. Their struggle remains unflinching, constantly reminding us of their unyielding quest to attain the right to self-determination.

The recent hostilities between Pakistan and India have once again demonstrated how the Indian intransigence on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its defiance of international law pose a grave threat to peace and stability in South Asia. It is in the shared interest of all regional states and the international community that the dispute be peacefully and urgently resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

On this Day, Pakistan calls upon the international community to play their due role in bringing an end to the suffering of the people in IIOJK. Their plight deserves not only attention but also meaningful action. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people.

Pakistan will continue to raise its voice at every international forum until the realization of Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025