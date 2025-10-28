BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Oct 28, 2025
Print Print 2025-10-28

Black Day Kashmir: Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting

Published 28 Oct, 2025 03:44am

Every year, 27th October is observed as Kashmir Black Day to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India in 1947 — a day that stands as a dark chapter in history and a constant reminder of the unresolved plight of the Kashmiri people.

On this solemn day, we express our unwavering solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who continue to face brutal repression and systematic human rights violations under the illegal Indian occupation. Despite decades of hardships, the Kashmiri people have remained steadfast in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) until they achieve their legitimate aspirations for freedom and justice.

The Government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, remains firmly committed to highlighting the Kashmir cause at every international forum, exposing the grave violations of human rights, and advocating for a peaceful resolution in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people.

Let us renew our collective pledge on this day to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and continue our efforts until justice prevails and the dawn of freedom rises over the valley.

Pakistan IIOJK Attaullah Tarar Black Day Kashmir

