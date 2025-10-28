BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Recalcitrance still persists on Afghan side

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

KABUL: Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a third day of negotiations Monday to secure a lasting ceasefire, with Kabul urging “dialogue and understanding” after Islamabad warned of war if talks collapse.

Two weeks ago, Afghanistan launched a border offensive after explosions in Kabul the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan, sparking fierce clashes that left dozens dead on both sides, including civilians.

Islamabad responded with strikes against armed groups on Afghan soil, prompting further violence and a short-lived 48-hour ceasefire that collapsed soon after.

A second truce emerged following talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, though its terms remain unclear.

The Istanbul round, which began Saturday, aims to establish mechanisms to uphold the fragile truce and prevent renewed fighting.

“The second phase of negotiations is ongoing; we cannot predict the outcome and must wait for the end of the meeting,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday.

“The only solution to resolve the recent issue with Pakistan is dialogue and understanding,” he added.

“Further progress in the talks depends on the positive attitude of the Afghan Taliban,” Pakistani security sources said Sunday. They accused Taliban negotiators of showing “stubbornness and a lack of seriousness”.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Saturday that failure to reach a deal could lead to “open war”.

“We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them,” he said.

Pakistan has demanded “verifiable action” against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says launches attacks from Afghan soil. On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, US President Donald Trump said he could “solve the Afghanistan-Pakistan crisis very quickly”.

