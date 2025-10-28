BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will only allow clearance of cement bags from production sites, factory premises or manufacturing plants having tax stamps on such bags from November 1, 2025.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification; i.e., sales tax general order (STGO) 5 of 2025 here on Monday

According to the notification, in supersession of Sales Tax General Order (STGO) No. 19 of 2022 dated: 27.06.2022 and in terms of the provisions of Section 40C (2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 read with Rule l50ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 which empowers Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to notify the date for the implementation of electronic monitoring, tracking and tracing of production, import and supply-chain of goods in the manner prescribed in the law on all manufacturing sites of notified sectors.

FBR fixes MRP of cement

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 40C (2) of Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Rule I50ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to direct that no cement bag shall be allowed to be removed from a production site, factory premises or manufacturing plant or import station without affixation of tax stamps/ Unique Identification Markings (UIMs) with effect from November 1 , 2025, which are to be obtained/ procured from FBR’s Licensee; i.e., M/s AJCL/ MITAS/ Authentix Consortium.

This notification had been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority, Member Inland Revenue Operations, FBR, Islamabad, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cement FBR Cement sector tax stamps cement bags cement industries

Comments

200 characters

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

Read more stories