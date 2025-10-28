No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will only allow clearance of cement bags from production sites, factory premises or manufacturing plants having tax stamps on such bags from November 1, 2025.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification; i.e., sales tax general order (STGO) 5 of 2025 here on Monday

According to the notification, in supersession of Sales Tax General Order (STGO) No. 19 of 2022 dated: 27.06.2022 and in terms of the provisions of Section 40C (2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 read with Rule l50ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 which empowers Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to notify the date for the implementation of electronic monitoring, tracking and tracing of production, import and supply-chain of goods in the manner prescribed in the law on all manufacturing sites of notified sectors.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 40C (2) of Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Rule I50ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to direct that no cement bag shall be allowed to be removed from a production site, factory premises or manufacturing plant or import station without affixation of tax stamps/ Unique Identification Markings (UIMs) with effect from November 1 , 2025, which are to be obtained/ procured from FBR’s Licensee; i.e., M/s AJCL/ MITAS/ Authentix Consortium.

This notification had been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority, Member Inland Revenue Operations, FBR, Islamabad, FBR added.

