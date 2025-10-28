BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
2025-10-28

PPP, PML-N decide to move no-trust motion against AJK PM

Naveed Butt Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Political development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) entered a decisive phase on Monday as Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq to form a new government.

However, the PML-N has decided to put its weight behind the PPP in forming the government, but it would opt to sit on the opposition benches, choosing not to be part in the new government formation.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level huddle comprising senior leaders of PML-N and PPP during a late night meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The PML-N delegation included Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, and Rana Sanaullah while PPP side was led by Qamar Zaman Kaira, former prime minster Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Faryal Talpur. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present in the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Kaira said that the PPP and PML-N unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the AJK prime minister and form new strong setup and for holding free, fair and transparent election in future.

“The timing to move the no-confidence will be announced later after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Iqbal said that the incumbent AJK government has failed to resolve the problems of Kashmiri people, adding the decision to form a new government is solely meant for good governance and to address the issues of the people.

He said that the PML-N will support the PPP to form the government through ousting the incumbent AJK prime minister through a no-confidence motion.

“We will support the PPP but we will not be part of the government as we have opted to sit on opposition benches,” he added.

Sanaullah said that the sitting AJK government, comprising members from both PPP and PML-N, has become the basis of creating crises instead of resolving the issues.

According to the sources, the PPP claims to have secured the required majority to form a new government following a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

They said that the AJK prime minister is expected to resign in next two days as the PPP prepares to demonstrate its numerical strength in the Legislative Assembly within the next 48 hours.

If Anwar-ul-Haq steps down, they added, he will submit his resignation to AJK President, who is constitutionally obliged to convene a session for the election of a new leader of the House within 14 days.

Party sources said the PPP now commands the support of at least 27 members in 53-member AJK Legislative Assembly, giving it a clear majority to form the next government.

The party’s strength grew significantly after ten legislators elected on PTI tickets in the 2021 general elections joined the PPP, along with several independent members and ministers.

Under the AJK Constitution, a no-confidence motion can be submitted with the signatures of at least 25 percent of the total assembly members, and the movers are required to nominate a new candidate for prime minister in the same motion.

If the motion fails, no subsequent motion can be brought for the next six months. The prime minister of AJK retains the power to dissolve the assembly at any time, provided that a no-confidence motion has not already been submitted.

The prime minister, however, retains the power to dissolve the assembly at any time, provided that a no-confidence motion has not already been submitted.

Under the law, if the President fails to dissolve the assembly upon the prime minister’s advice, the assembly will be automatically dissolved within 48 hours, and general elections must be held within 90 days of its dissolution.

If the prime minister resigns instead of dissolving the assembly, a new leader must be elected within 14 days. This would mark the fourth time a prime minister is being replaced during the tenure of the current assembly.

With numbers favouring the PPP and the political manoeuvring nearing completion, a change in government in AJK appears imminent. A final decision regarding the new prime minister is expected within the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region.

