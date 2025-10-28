T20I series against South Africa begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, with the first T20I set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The 2nd and third T20Is will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 31st October and 1st November, respectively.

The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs, which will be staged at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 6 and 8. Before the T20I series, both sides featured in the two-match Test series – part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, which ended 1-1. The hosts won the first Test by 93 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, while the tourists fought back to win the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by eight wickets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025