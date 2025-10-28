Blocking of Aleema’s CNIC, passport: ATC seeks reports from NADRA, I&P Directorate

RAWALINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sought reports from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Immigration and Passport Directorate regarding the blocking of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport of Aleema Khan, sister of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the case, sought reports from the NADRA and the Immigration and Passport Directorate and again issued an arrest warrant for Aleeam Khan after she failed to appear before the court in a case registered at Sadiqabad police station in connection with the PTI November 26 protest.

During the previous hearing, the same court had asked the relevant departments to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC and passport, and freeze her bank accounts. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the properties of her guarantor to the state and directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to freeze all of Aleema’s bank accounts.

During the hearing, 10 accused appeared before the court; however, Aleema Khan remained absent. The court expressed displeasure over her continued absence.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah told the court that the accused had been continuously defying court orders, and other co-accused and witnesses had been appearing regularly.

Shah produced the first five witnesses, including Sub-Inspectors (SI) Zaheer and Iqbal, AssistantSub-Inspectors (ASI) Kazim Raza, Tariq Mahmood, and Constable Babar.

The case involves 87 accused in total — of whom nine have confessed and been convicted, 66 have been declared absconders, and 11, including Aleema Khan, are currently facing trial. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 30.

