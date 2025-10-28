Zong partners with ICBC for Pakistan Operations

ISLAMABAD: Zong has entered into a landmark strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for Pakistan Operations to deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced ICT infrastructure and managed digital services.

Under this collaboration, Zong will provide a Cloud Platform designed to meet ICBC’s operational and security requirements, along with IT infrastructure and end-to-end secure connectivity. These services will be hosted at Zong’s state-of-the-art High-Performance Computing Center (HPCC) in Islamabad, one of Pakistan’s most advanced digital facilities.

The scope of services will further extend to managed Wi-Fi and enterprise communication solutions, empowering ICBC’s nationwide operations with seamless, reliable, and secure network performance.

The official signing ceremony took place at CMPak Headquarters and was attended by senior leadership and executive teams from both organizations. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in strengthening digital cooperation between the two entities. It underscores Zong’s unwavering commitment to enabling Pakistan’s financial sector with secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructure that meets international standards of performance and compliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Fan Jiehuan, Deputy Director of Business Solutions said, “We are proud to partner with ICBC in advancing our digital transformation journey. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to drive innovation, security, and reliability through world-class ICT infrastructure and cloud services in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.”

Through this partnership, both organizations reaffirm their dedication to enhancing Pakistan’s digital economy, fostering greater connectivity, innovation, and technological collaboration under the broader China–Pakistan economic framework.

