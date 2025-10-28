BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-28

Telenor Pakistan partners with Maroof Int’l Hospital

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan, through its innovative digital health platform Tabeeb Online, has partnered with Maroof International Hospital to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and convenient for patients across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Ahsan Maykan, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Telenor Pakistan, and Haroon Naseer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maroof International Hospital, at Telenor Pakistan’s headquarters, 345, here on Monday. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives of both organizations, highlighting the shared commitment to advancing digital healthcare solutions across the country.

Through this collaboration, Tabeeb Online users nationwide can now easily book and pay for specialist appointments online, removing the hassle of long queues and wait times. In addition, users will benefit from exclusive discounts on Medical Services, including lab tests at Maroof International Hospital, further enhancing the affordability of quality healthcare services.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahsan Maykan, CMO, Telenor Pakistan, said: “This collaboration marks another milestone in Telenor Pakistan’s journey of digital health innovation. Our mission is to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable by leveraging technology to address the everyday challenges patients face.”

Echoing this sentiment, Haroon Naseer, CEO, Maroof International Hospital, added, “At Maroof International Hospital, we are dedicated to delivering world-class healthcare services. Through this partnership with Telenor Pakistan’s digital health platform Tabeeb Online, we are enabling patients to conveniently access our specialists and services digitally. This initiative simplifies the patient journey while expanding healthcare outreach nationwide.”

This partnership underscores Telenor Pakistan’s and Maroof International Hospital’s leadership in the digital health domain, providing innovative, scalable solutions that bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients while ensuring convenience, reliability, and affordability across the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Telenor Telenor Pakistan Maroof International Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Telenor Pakistan partners with Maroof Int’l Hospital

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

Oil dips as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Read more stories