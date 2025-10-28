Telenor Pakistan partners with Maroof Int’l Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan, through its innovative digital health platform Tabeeb Online, has partnered with Maroof International Hospital to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and convenient for patients across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Ahsan Maykan, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Telenor Pakistan, and Haroon Naseer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maroof International Hospital, at Telenor Pakistan’s headquarters, 345, here on Monday. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives of both organizations, highlighting the shared commitment to advancing digital healthcare solutions across the country.

Through this collaboration, Tabeeb Online users nationwide can now easily book and pay for specialist appointments online, removing the hassle of long queues and wait times. In addition, users will benefit from exclusive discounts on Medical Services, including lab tests at Maroof International Hospital, further enhancing the affordability of quality healthcare services.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahsan Maykan, CMO, Telenor Pakistan, said: “This collaboration marks another milestone in Telenor Pakistan’s journey of digital health innovation. Our mission is to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable by leveraging technology to address the everyday challenges patients face.”

Echoing this sentiment, Haroon Naseer, CEO, Maroof International Hospital, added, “At Maroof International Hospital, we are dedicated to delivering world-class healthcare services. Through this partnership with Telenor Pakistan’s digital health platform Tabeeb Online, we are enabling patients to conveniently access our specialists and services digitally. This initiative simplifies the patient journey while expanding healthcare outreach nationwide.”

This partnership underscores Telenor Pakistan’s and Maroof International Hospital’s leadership in the digital health domain, providing innovative, scalable solutions that bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients while ensuring convenience, reliability, and affordability across the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025