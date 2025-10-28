BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-28

Smeda launches AI-powered legal support platform

Published October 28, 2025

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has launched a groundbreaking AI-powered legal and compliance support platform for SMEs across Pakistan, in collaboration with "PakLawAssist" - Pakistan’s first AI-based legal automation platform.

Smeda CEO Socrat Aman Rana, commenting on this initiative, said that Smeda as per SME development vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and under the guidance of the MoI&P is striving to enhance ease of doing business for MSMEs.

The partnership with "PakLawAssist" marks a major step toward empowering small and medium enterprises with instant, affordable, and reliable legal tools, enabling them to operate efficiently, he said and added that having legal support via AI Chatbot for the first time in Pakistan, SMEs can now access round-the-clock legal and compliance guidance.

He further said that through dedicated workspace on "PakLawAssist", the SMEs can now also instantly draft legal documents such as NDAs, employment contracts and more; by using AI tools, eliminating manual drafting barriers.

The initiative, in the business circles, is being seen as a revolutionary step, which will bridge a critical gap in Pakistan’s business ecosystem.

