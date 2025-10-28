BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-28

Internet connectivity: SITE body raises concern over disruptions

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:10am

KARACHI: Industrialists from Karachi’s largest industrial zone, SITE, have raised serious concerns over persistent disruptions in internet connectivity and weak mobile signals, citing substandard services by telecom providers as a major threat to business operations.

SITE Association President, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, stated that for several consecutive days, slow internet and poor mobile connectivity have severely impacted both domestic and international business communications. He warned that the ongoing digital disruptions could result in significant financial losses for the business community.

In an appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Alvi urged immediate intervention, emphasizing that the inability to maintain timely contact with foreign buyers has jeopardized new export orders and critical business deals. He held mobile companies and internet service providers directly responsible for the deteriorating situation. “Reliable communication is the backbone of industrial operations,” Alvi remarked. “Mobile networks and internet services are essential tools for business connectivity. When these services falter, how can exporters engage with international clients or secure new orders?”

Ahmed Azeem Alvi was of the view that the industrial community is facing immense difficulties due to the ongoing technical issues, which have placed Pakistan’s export potential and industrial productivity at risk.

SAI president called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take urgent notice and issue strict directives to service providers to improve their infrastructure and service quality, ensuring that Pakistan’s exports and industrial momentum remain unhindered.

