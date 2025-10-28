Senate body concerned over continued absence of Railways minister

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Railways, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, expressed serious concern over the continued absence of the Railways minister and the ministry’s failure to furnish accurate and complete information despite repeated reminders.

Senator Shahadat Awan recalled that the minister had earlier committed to attend the meeting and brief the committee but he failed to deliver on his promise. He highlighted the issue of FIR No 1/2018, involving 395 acres of railway land, noting that the record provided was incomplete and the matter carried major financial implications. He urged that the Senate panel to take notice of the non-submission of required information and seek a formal explanation for the delay.

The committee observed that withholding or providing incorrect information to a parliamentary body constitutes a serious violation of parliamentary norms. The chairman directed that the matter be brought to the notice of the prime minister, emphasizing that the ministry’s non-cooperative attitude undermines the committee’s oversight functions. He regretted that meetings had already been postponed multiple times at the ministry’s request.

The committee also voiced concern over the delay in the ML-1 project, terming it a matter of national importance that requires urgent attention. Senator Rubina Khalid called the lack of progress alarming and urged the ministry to take immediate corrective steps.

Members further raised issues concerning dilapidated railway employees’ quarters, excessive expenditure on guest houses, and encroachments on railway land. The committee directed the ministry to present a comprehensive report on these matters—along with updates on the Bhalwal tender inquiry and FIR No 1/2018—in the next meeting.

The committee unanimously decided that the Railways minister must attend the next meeting to brief the committee and fulfill his earlier commitment.

