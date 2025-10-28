Roomi Poultry becomes first egg exporter to US

LAHORE: The Pakistan’s Roomi Poultry has achieved a landmark feat as the first Pakistani company to export table eggs to the United States, crossing USD 2.37 million in shipments.

This marks a major diversification of Pakistan’s export base beyond textiles and commodities, reflecting its growing capacity to meet global food-safety standards.

Pakistan’s egg and liquid-egg exports reached USD 18.25 million in FY 2024–25, up nearly 30 percent from the previous year. Major destinations now include the US, UAE, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Somalia, said an announcement by the Company on Monday.

The breakthrough stems from the pioneering role of Roomi Poultry Ltd, the flagship of the Iqbal Group of Companies. In 2013, it established Pakistan’s first internationally certified, food-safety-compliant egg facility, opening access to Hong Kong and Far Eastern markets. By 2018, it had entered the Middle East, and now, in 2025, the United States, setting a precedent for the entire industry.

“This is a game changer for Pakistan’s agri exports,” said Mohsin Khawaja, CEO of Iqbal Group. “Our decade-long focus on bio-security and traceable logistics is paying off globally.” Julien Sleutjes, Director International Business, added that success in a high-standard market like the US validates Pakistan’s competitiveness and opens doors for long-term international partnerships.

In 2021, the Roomi Poultry became the first Pakistani firm to win the World Egg Organisation’s Golden Egg Award, and it has also attracted foreign direct investment from the Netherlands, a rarity in Pakistan’s poultry sector.

