Peaceful rally to mark Kashmir Black Day

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:20am

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, a peaceful rally was organized in Hyderabad District to express solidarity with the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zainul Abideen Memon, and commenced from Shahbaz Building, culminating at Post Master General Chowk.

A large number of participants, including officers of the district administration, police personnel, representatives of civil society, teachers, students from various schools and colleges, and district scouts, took part in the rally. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans such as “Kashmir will become Pakistan” and “Stop atrocities in Kashmir.”

Speaking to the media Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon said today, on Kashmir Black Day, we have organized this peaceful rally to reaffirm our solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We want to send a clear message to the world that the people of Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir. We will continue to raise our voices against the oppression and atrocities being committed there until the right to self-determination granted to the people of Kashmir.

The Deputy Commissioner further added that today, all stakeholders of District Hyderabad, including officers of various departments, teachers, students, and civil society members are reiterating their unwavering commitment that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never go in vain. We urge the United Nations to ensure the immediate implementation of its resolutions on the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

Participants in the rally chanted powerful slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom and against Indian oppression. They expressed deep sympathy with the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed their resolve to continue raising their voices for justice and human rights until the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the will of its people.

