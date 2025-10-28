Kech DC escapes bomb attack, six Levis men injured

TURBAT: A bomb attack targeting the vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of District Kech (Turbat), Balochistan, injured seven people, including six Levies personnel.

According to the channel report, Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Barraich narrowly escaped the explosion unhurt.

The initial police report revealed that the attack took place in the Kech area of Balochistan when the deputy commissioner was on his way to his office.

Unidentified individuals had planted a remote-controlled bomb inside a motorcycle parked along the roadside.

As the convoy of Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Barraich passed by, a powerful explosion occurred.

The blast destroyed a second vehicle accompanying the deputy commissioner, which was carrying Levies personnel providing security.

Six Levies officials and one passerby sustained injuries in the attack. They were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Kech for medical treatment.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area soon after the explosion and launched a search operation to track down the suspects responsible for planting the device.

Kech District, formerly known as Turbat District, is located in Balochistan’s Makran Division and is one of the province’s largest districts by area.

It was renamed from Turbat back to its historical name, Kech, in 1994–1995. The district holds strategic and cultural importance due to its unique geography and heritage.