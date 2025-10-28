BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

JI a political reality of megalopolis: Monem Zafar

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:26am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the JI is a political reality of the megalopolis — Karachi.

The resilient party tops in delivery of public services when and wherever given a chance, despite the fact that its mandate was ambushed, its union councils and mayorship in Karachi were snatched.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a workers convention in Saadi Town area of Karachi late on Sunday night. JI leader Muhammad Ashraf and others also addressed the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said, “Our legitimately won union councils were snatched away, and the mayorship was seized. The candidate with 173 seats was declared the winner, while the one with 193 seats was pushed aside.”

Monem Zafar said that despite limited resources and restricted powers, JI’s elected representatives were actively serving the people of Karachi. “In the past two years, we have restored 171 parks and playgrounds, rebuilt 43 government schools, installed hundreds of thousands of streetlights, and set up paver blocks across various neighbourhoods, in addition to reconstruction of sewerage and water supply lines” he added.

He further said that the development work done in the nine towns managed by Jamaat-e-Islami left the Sindh government bewildered and panicked. “JI will continue its peaceful and democratic struggle to secure the rights of Karachi’s citizens,” he vowed.

On the occasion, he said that the party was forming committees to address Karachi’s civic and administrative problems. Referring to the upcoming Ijtema-e-Aam (Public Gathering) scheduled for November 21–23 at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, under the theme “Change the System”, he said the event would prove to be a milestone in the movement for establishing a just system in the country.

Islam is a complete code of life that provides guidance in all spheres — economy, society, politics, and ethics, he said, adding that unfortunately, religion has been mistaken to a few rituals, whereas Islam calls upon us to enter into the faith completely.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi JI Monem Zafar megalopolis

Comments

200 characters

JI a political reality of megalopolis: Monem Zafar

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

Oil dips as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Read more stories