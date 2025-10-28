JI a political reality of megalopolis: Monem Zafar

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the JI is a political reality of the megalopolis — Karachi.

The resilient party tops in delivery of public services when and wherever given a chance, despite the fact that its mandate was ambushed, its union councils and mayorship in Karachi were snatched.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a workers convention in Saadi Town area of Karachi late on Sunday night. JI leader Muhammad Ashraf and others also addressed the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said, “Our legitimately won union councils were snatched away, and the mayorship was seized. The candidate with 173 seats was declared the winner, while the one with 193 seats was pushed aside.”

Monem Zafar said that despite limited resources and restricted powers, JI’s elected representatives were actively serving the people of Karachi. “In the past two years, we have restored 171 parks and playgrounds, rebuilt 43 government schools, installed hundreds of thousands of streetlights, and set up paver blocks across various neighbourhoods, in addition to reconstruction of sewerage and water supply lines” he added.

He further said that the development work done in the nine towns managed by Jamaat-e-Islami left the Sindh government bewildered and panicked. “JI will continue its peaceful and democratic struggle to secure the rights of Karachi’s citizens,” he vowed.

On the occasion, he said that the party was forming committees to address Karachi’s civic and administrative problems. Referring to the upcoming Ijtema-e-Aam (Public Gathering) scheduled for November 21–23 at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, under the theme “Change the System”, he said the event would prove to be a milestone in the movement for establishing a just system in the country.

Islam is a complete code of life that provides guidance in all spheres — economy, society, politics, and ethics, he said, adding that unfortunately, religion has been mistaken to a few rituals, whereas Islam calls upon us to enter into the faith completely.

