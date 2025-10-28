Indonesian envoy praises Pakistan's recent achievements

LAHORE: In a significant diplomatic engagement held in Lahore, Indonesian Deputy Ambassador Rehmat Hindiarta and Professor Huda from the University of Singapore met with Muhammad Mehdi, Chairman of the Institute of International Relations and Media Research, to discuss Pakistan's growing international prominence and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Pakistan's recent achievements on the global stage were acknowledged and commended by the visiting dignitaries. Muhammad Mehdi emphasized that the current government has successfully enhanced Pakistan's reputation internationally and has been instrumental in projecting a positive image of the country across the world.

Mehdi highlighted that the government's effective policies have not only strengthened Pakistan's global standing but have also created a favourable environment for increased foreign investment. He noted that these policy measures are contributing to economic stability within the country, marking a significant improvement in the nation's economic landscape.

The Chairman of the Institute of International Relations and Media Research also expressed appreciation for the efforts of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in supporting national development initiatives.

Furthermore, Mehdi pointed to the Pakistani Prime Minister's recent visit to the United States, where he received a warm and distinguished reception, as clear evidence of Pakistan's expanding influence and improved relations on the international stage.

In response to the discussions, Indonesian Deputy Ambassador Rehmat Hindiarta acknowledged Pakistan's increasing international recognition and expressed admiration for the country's progress. He stated that Indonesia maintains a positive view of Pakistan and regards it as an important partner in the region, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025