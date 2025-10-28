BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

Indonesian envoy praises Pakistan's recent achievements

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:28am

LAHORE: In a significant diplomatic engagement held in Lahore, Indonesian Deputy Ambassador Rehmat Hindiarta and Professor Huda from the University of Singapore met with Muhammad Mehdi, Chairman of the Institute of International Relations and Media Research, to discuss Pakistan's growing international prominence and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Pakistan's recent achievements on the global stage were acknowledged and commended by the visiting dignitaries. Muhammad Mehdi emphasized that the current government has successfully enhanced Pakistan's reputation internationally and has been instrumental in projecting a positive image of the country across the world.

Mehdi highlighted that the government's effective policies have not only strengthened Pakistan's global standing but have also created a favourable environment for increased foreign investment. He noted that these policy measures are contributing to economic stability within the country, marking a significant improvement in the nation's economic landscape.

The Chairman of the Institute of International Relations and Media Research also expressed appreciation for the efforts of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in supporting national development initiatives.

Furthermore, Mehdi pointed to the Pakistani Prime Minister's recent visit to the United States, where he received a warm and distinguished reception, as clear evidence of Pakistan's expanding influence and improved relations on the international stage.

In response to the discussions, Indonesian Deputy Ambassador Rehmat Hindiarta acknowledged Pakistan's increasing international recognition and expressed admiration for the country's progress. He stated that Indonesia maintains a positive view of Pakistan and regards it as an important partner in the region, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Indonesian envoy Pakistan and Indonesia Muhammad Mehdi

Comments

200 characters

Indonesian envoy praises Pakistan's recent achievements

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

Oil dips as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Read more stories