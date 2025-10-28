BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
2025-10-28

Eight children hurt as school van catches fire in Karachi

INP Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:47am

KARACHI: Eight children received serious burn wounds when a school van caught fire in Karachi on Monday morning. The police said that the incident occurred due to overheating of the vehicle’s engine.

Soon after receiving the report, Rescue and police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured children to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where condition of two children was said to be serious.

A man, his wife, and a child were seriously injured when a water tanker crushed them in Karachi. The accident occurred near Noorani Kabab House on Shahrah-e-Qaideen.

A spokesman of Eastern police said that an angry mob torched several vehicles during a protest against the oil tanker driver. The police brought the fire under control, after which the traffic was resumed. Later, the police shifted the injured persons to Jinnah Hospital.

The police removed the water tanker from the road to normalize the traffic flow. The driver of the water tanker escaped from the scene. Police, after registering a case, started a search operation to apprehend the driver.

