Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 374,719 tonnes of cargo comprising 252,607 tonnes of import cargo and 122,112 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 252,607 tonnes comprised of 120,054 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 53,608 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,620 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 1,327 tonnes of (Dap), 5,222 tonnes of Sugar, & 67,776 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 122,112 tonnes comprised of 83,833 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 400 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,225 tonnes of (Natural Barite), 24,118 tonnes of Cement, 6,336 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement, & 200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, Feng Hai 66, Bochem Ghent, Cs Candy, Hmm Forest, Southern Cetacea, Ayrin, & Xin Beijing, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust

Tian Sheng 27, Nara, X-Press Angkesey, Seamec Gallant, Nave Andromeda, Albert P, Wan Hai 316, & Bochem Ghent, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QSIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Michigan-VII, Al-Bidda and EVA Richway left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Spirit of Seatrek, Emmaual-P and Maersk Kentucky are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of114,028 tonnes, comprising 68,453 tonnes imports cargo and 45,575 export cargo carried in 2,778 Containers (752 TEUs Imports & 2,026 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them a ship ‘Pioneer Gas’ & two more ships, Al-Bert-P and Maersk Kentucky carrying LPG and Container are expected to take berths at SSGC and QICT on Monday October 27th, 2025.

