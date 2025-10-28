Ministry seeks more review, clarity on ‘Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday said that it wanted to further review and clarify certain issues related to “the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.”

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was held under the chairmanship of Senator Atta-ur-Rehman.

The Senate Committee held a detailed discussion on ‘The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024’, introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

During the meeting, the Ministry observed that certain clauses of the proposed bill required further review, particularly the provision stating that the father shall remain responsible for the child until the child attains adulthood. The Ministry pointed out that this clause needed reconsideration, as under existing laws, the father is already responsible in cases where the child is a minor or disabled.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, while explaining the rationale behind the amendment, emphasised that in situations where a husband divorces his wife and the child is not stable, there must be clarity regarding who will bear the financial responsibility of the child and where such a child would go.

After extensive deliberations, Samina Zehri requested that the Ministry provide a detailed written response explaining the context and objections raised regarding the bill. The Chairman Committee directed that a separate meeting may be convened to further examine the matter in consultation with all concerned stakeholders.

It was also noted that the Law Division had raised certain objections to the bill. Samina Zehri requested that a copy of the relevant documents and objections be shared with her, based on which the bill was being opposed.

The Senate’s panel was also given a detailed briefing on the quota and tender awarding process under the Government Hajj Scheme for the year 2026, as well as the procurement of goods and services for Hajj operations.

The Ministry informed the meeting that the Procurement Committee comprises seven members and that the process is currently under way. Once completed, all relevant details will be shared with the Senate committee.

Furthermore, the chairman of the committee inquired about the exclusion of a catering company from the tendering process on the grounds of a lack of experience. The ministry clarified that such matters are reviewed by the Procurement Committee, which examines all relevant issues. The process is then submitted to PEPRA for final evaluation and decision.

The Ministry further informed that companies lacking prior experience are generally awarded smaller tenders initially to help them gain practical experience, as awarding large tenders directly to inexperienced firms may lead to operational challenges. It was also apprised that a special workshop was organized this year to guide the bidders on properly filling out bid forms and understanding tender requirements.

Additionally, Senator Bushra Anjum expressed that the Committee’s primary objective is to ensure that the upcoming Hajj operations are conducted smoothly and efficiently. She further suggested that in the next meeting, the complainant should also be invited to present their viewpoint before the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Senators Bushra Anjum Butt, Husna Bano, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Muhammad Aslam Abro, the Minister and officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

