Sharjeel hosts brunch for leading media anchors

ISLAMABAD: A special brunch was held in Islamabad by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, in honour of Pakistan’s leading media anchors. The event was also attended by PPP Central Leader Faryal Talpur, Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, and senior party leaders Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira.

Notable journalists, analysts, and media professionals from across the country were present at the brunch.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held on the political situation in the country, the strength of the democratic process, media freedom, and the challenges faced by media institutions. The participants of the brumch also expressed their views on the role of the media, responsible journalism, and effective highlighting of public issues. The participants agreed that a free, responsible and stable media is indispensable for the democratic survival of the country.