BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

Regional peace: Jordanian King lauds military’s role in his meeting with COAS

Monitoring Desk Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

KARACHI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday lauded the Pakistan military’s contributions towards regional peace and security in a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief is currently on an official visit to Jordan and called on the Jordanian king for a meeting, with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II also present.

The ISPR said both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence and security, and exchanging perspectives on regional developments.

“His majesty appreciated the professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards regional peace and stability and expressed his desire to further strengthen defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said, adding that the army chief conveyed warm regards from Pakistan’s people, government and military.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening fraternal ties with with the Hashemite kingdom.

During the visit, COAS Munir also called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti at the General Headquarters, Amman, where he was welcomed and presented with a guard of honour on his arrival.

“During the visit, both dignitaries reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historic ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Jordan. Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti also acknowledged Pakistan Armed Forces’ remarkable contributions towards peace and regional security,” the ISPR said.

The army chief visited Jordan after touring Egypt. He and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday stressed the need for stronger strategic coordination and broader cooperation in security, technology and the economy.

The meeting came amid a broader push by both countries to upgrade ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

COAS ISPR Jordan’s King Abdullah II Field Marshal Asim Munir Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II

Comments

200 characters

Regional peace: Jordanian King lauds military’s role in his meeting with COAS

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories