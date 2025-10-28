Human tragedy in IIOJK has further worsened: FO

ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack, the Indian authorities launched another sweeping crackdown in IIOJK, subjecting thousands of Kashmiris to arbitrary detention and interrogation, while also carrying out the demolition of homes of innocent residents in the occupied territory.

“These developments added to a long record of India’s human rights violations and atrocities in IIOJK that have been well documented by the UN bodies and international human rights organisations,” Foreign Office (FO) statement quoting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, as saying.

The human tragedy in IIOJK has even worsened in the last six years following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. The revocation of the special status of IIOJK, followed by the imposition of draconian laws, demographic changes triggered by the issuance of a barrage of domicile certificates to non-residents, and the imprisonment of the legitimate Kashmiri leadership have become the defining features of the Indian occupation. These measures are yet again a manifestation of India’s utter disregard for the UN Charter, the UN Security Council resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

On the solemn occasion of Kashmir Black Day, we recall the dark events of 27 October 1947, when Indian troops landed in Srinagar to enforce India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. In the last seventy-eight years, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have suffered a systematic and relentless campaign of tyranny, oppression, and subjugation at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the statement added.

The recent hostilities between Pakistan and India have once again demonstrated how the Indian stubbornness on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its defiance of international law pose a grave threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

It is in the shared interest of all regional states and the international community that the dispute be peacefully and urgently resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The UN Security Council, in a series of landmark resolutions, had unequivocally affirmed that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir would be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations. India has blatantly defied these binding resolutions, choosing instead to tighten its grip on the occupied territory through sheer force and repression.

On this Day, the Foreign Office statement said Pakistan calls upon the international community to play its due role in bringing an end to the suffering of the people in IIOJK. Their plight deserves not only attention but also meaningful action.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice at every international forum until the realisation of the Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025