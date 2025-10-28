BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Prof Dr Raheel Qamar assumes charge as rector of COMSATS

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, a veteran molecular geneticist and science policy leader, took charge as COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Rector on Monday, following his appointment by the Chancellor of the University, the President of Pakistan.

Dr Raheel Qamar is a highly respected academic and distinguished administrator with extensive international experience, formally assumed charge, marking the commencement of a new strategic tenure for the esteemed multi-campus institution of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Prior to his appointment as Rector he has been serving as Head of the Science and Environment Sector at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), an inter-governmental organisation having 53 Member States based in Rabat, Morocco.

