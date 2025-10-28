LCI announces results for quarter ended Sept 30, 2025

KARACHI: Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, the Net Turnover for the quarter under review at Rs 28,622 million is lower by 7 percent compared to the same period last year (SPLY). The Operating Result at Rs 3,777 million is lower by 11 percent compared to the SPLY.

The PAT for the quarter at Rs 2,152 million and EPS attributed to the owners of the holding company at Rs 4.66 are both 18 percent lower than the SPLY. This decrease was primarily due to lower operating results in the Soda Ash, Polyester, and Chemicals & Agri Sciences business segments amid challenging market conditions. However, the impact was partially mitigated by improved performance in the Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health businesses, as well as a reduction in finance costs, resulting from better working capital management and a 650-basis point reduction in the policy rate compared to the SPLY.

On a standalone basis, PAT and EPS for the quarter under review at Rs 2,449 million and Rs 5.30 respectively are 6 percent lower than the SPLY. The reasons for the decline, as explained above, were also partially offset by dividend income of PKR 340 million from Lucky Core PowerGen Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary).

Following the announcement of the results, LCI’s Chief Executive, Asif Jooma said, “The Company’s business operations continued to face challenges stemming from cheaper imports and subdued market demand. However, easing inflation, exchange rate stabilisation, and reduction in policy rate have provided some stability. The Company remains focused on navigating these challenges through a consistent focus on portfolio diversification, effective margin management, and operational efficiencies.”

