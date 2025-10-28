BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-28

LCI announces results for quarter ended Sept 30, 2025

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

KARACHI: Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, the Net Turnover for the quarter under review at Rs 28,622 million is lower by 7 percent compared to the same period last year (SPLY). The Operating Result at Rs 3,777 million is lower by 11 percent compared to the SPLY.

The PAT for the quarter at Rs 2,152 million and EPS attributed to the owners of the holding company at Rs 4.66 are both 18 percent lower than the SPLY. This decrease was primarily due to lower operating results in the Soda Ash, Polyester, and Chemicals & Agri Sciences business segments amid challenging market conditions. However, the impact was partially mitigated by improved performance in the Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health businesses, as well as a reduction in finance costs, resulting from better working capital management and a 650-basis point reduction in the policy rate compared to the SPLY.

On a standalone basis, PAT and EPS for the quarter under review at Rs 2,449 million and Rs 5.30 respectively are 6 percent lower than the SPLY. The reasons for the decline, as explained above, were also partially offset by dividend income of PKR 340 million from Lucky Core PowerGen Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary).

Following the announcement of the results, LCI’s Chief Executive, Asif Jooma said, “The Company’s business operations continued to face challenges stemming from cheaper imports and subdued market demand. However, easing inflation, exchange rate stabilisation, and reduction in policy rate have provided some stability. The Company remains focused on navigating these challenges through a consistent focus on portfolio diversification, effective margin management, and operational efficiencies.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SPLY LCI Asif Jooma Lucky Core PowerGen Limited

Comments

200 characters

LCI announces results for quarter ended Sept 30, 2025

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories