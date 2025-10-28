AI, cybersecurity courses launched in Balochistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), in collaboration with Innovista and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), has launched a comprehensive training initiative for science graduates in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity in major cities of Balochistan.

The program aims to empower 20,000 youth across Balochistan, both online and through local training centers, through specialised training sessions to be conducted in Sibi, Turbat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, and Gwadar. Participants will also benefit from mentorship sessions, certification, and career guidance to help them integrate into the digital economy.

While visiting Innovista in Quetta recently, State Minister for Education Wajeeha Qamar said that the government has decided to establish various technical and training institutions in Balochistan on a priority basis to build the capacity of human capital of this province.

The skill training will empower the youth of Balochistan to be part of the digital and knowledge economy of the world and contribute their service to the development of the nation, she said.

Under this collaboration, PAFLA and Innovista will offer comprehensive training programs designed to equip participants with hands-on experience in AI applications, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity defense.

