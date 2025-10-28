Killers of journalist Imtiaz Mir arrested

KARACHI: The killers of senior journalist and anchor Imtiaz Mir have been arrested. A major breakthrough has been made in the murder case of Metro One News senior anchor Imtiaz Mir in Karachi. Korangi District Police, in a joint operation with a federal intelligence agency, arrested four suspects involved in the incident.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, along with IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, shared the details during a joint press conference at the Karachi Police Office.

The Home Minister stated that the arrested suspects are linked to an international terrorist organisation that received instructions and financial support from a neighbouring country. He said the main shooter, Syed Ijlal Zaidi, has been arrested along with Shahab (motorcycle rider), Faraz (who conducted reconnaissance) and Ahsan Abbas.

During the operation, police recovered four 9mm pistols, two motorcycles, and other equipment used in the attack.

Minister Lanjar said that Imtiaz Mir was shot on September 21, 2025, near Kala Board, leaving him critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries a week later while under treatment.

He added that the federal intelligence agency and police jointly investigated the case, after which concrete evidence led to the registration of a formal FIR. Initial investigations revealed that the suspects belong to the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Sarullah, which was planning further terrorist activities in Karachi.

During interrogation, the suspects also disclosed their foreign connections. Additional IG Karachi appreciated the performance of Korangi Police and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for the officers.

