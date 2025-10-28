Punjab CM reaffirms support to Kashmiris

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral and diplomatic support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She underscored that the Kashmir issue is no longer confined to a single nation but has become a matter of global concern.

She said in her message on Kashmir Black Day, being observed in protest against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, “Events of 27th October remain one of the darkest chapters in world history whose stain continues to mar the face of Indian leadership.”

She highlighted that Pakistan humbled India’s arrogance through Operation ‘Bunyan-um-Marsus’, adding that the Indian leadership still bears the shame of that defeat and therefore avoids facing Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

