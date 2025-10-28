Punjab govt expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday marked ‘Black Day’ to draw the world attention to the impending catastrophe caused by India’s continued illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on this day in 1947, when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The call for the observance of the day was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference to sensitize the international community about the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute.

A ceremony in connection with the Black Day was held at Alhamra Art Council. Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique attended as the chief guest. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the atrocities and barbarities of the Indian army on the Kashmiri people on this occasion.

Later, a minute’s silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. On this occasion, the anthems of Kashmir and Pakistan were played. Hurriyat leader Engineer Mushtaq Ahmed, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani and other officers were present on this occasion. Khawaja Salman Rafique also led a walk on the occasion to mark Black Day.

Salman Rafique, in his address to the participants of the ceremony, said that today, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we have come to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. The ideology, thinking, goal and philosophy of the Pakistani nation and the Kashmiri nation are one. The hearts of Pakistanis beat with the Kashmiris.

Khawaja Salman Rafique strongly condemned the black day against India’s occupation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that the act of India’s occupation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on October 27 will be remembered as a black chapter in world history.

He said the Kashmir issue is not a problem of any one country but of the world. Pakistan will always be the spokesperson for the policy of moral and diplomatic support for the brothers of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

